Pres. Office Expresses Regret over UNESCO Vote on Japan’s Forced Labor Sites

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office expressed regret that South Korea's push to open a discussion with UNESCO over Japan's unfulfilled promises regarding colonial-era forced labor at its World Heritage listed Meiji-era industrial sites was turned down.The top office said on Tuesday that it was regrettable that the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris voted down the proposed agenda the previous day, where seven members had supported Japan’s opposition to the motion, three backed South Korea’s proposal, eight abstained and three votes were deemed invalid.The office reiterated that South Korea maintains the position that Japan must faithfully implement its own pledges that were part of UNESCO's decision on the inclusion in 2015 and Seoul will continue to raise the issue with the international body.The office reaffirmed South Korea's position that Japan must faithfully implement the pledges it made as part of UNESCO’s 2015 decision to inscribe the industrial sites, adding that Seoul will continue to raise the issue with the international community.However, an official from the top office told Yonhap News that while the government will maintain its stance on historical issues, it also intends to continue pursuing future-oriented cooperation with Japan based on mutual trust.Japan had pledged to take steps to remember the victims of wartime forced labor when sites including Hashima Island were added to the World Heritage list, but it has yet to provide the full historical context at a related museum in Tokyo.