Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun's Home, Office Raided in Connection with Kim Keon-hee Investigation

Written: 2025-07-08 16:02:03Updated: 2025-07-08 18:55:21

PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun's Home, Office Raided in Connection with Kim Keon-hee Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team raided the home of People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun on Tuesday as part of its ongoing investigation into corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

It marks the first time Rep. Yoon is being investigated in connection with the case.

A KBS report confirmed that the team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki carried out search and seizure operations at around 10 locations, including Yoon’s residence as well as his office at the National Assembly.

Investigators also raided the homes of former PPP lawmaker Kim Young-sun and former senior prosecutor Kim Sang-min.

In December last year, prosecutors indicted Kim, the former five-term lawmaker, along with Myung Tae-kyun, a political broker linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, on charges of violating the Political Funds Act during the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.

The special counsel team is expected to summon Kang Hye-kyung, the first informant in the case, as a witness for questioning as early as this week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >