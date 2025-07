Photo : YONHAP News

A heat wave alert along the eastern coast was lifted due to incoming easterly winds, but the heat intensified in the western region as the winds dried up while crossing the Taebaek mountain range.As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, temperatures in Seoul spiked to 37-point-seven degrees Celsius.Showers, currently being observed in parts of Gangwon and North Jeolla provinces, are projected to continue through Tuesday night, accompanied by thunder and lightning.Following another tropical night, Wednesday morning lows are forecast to be 27 degrees in Seoul and 25 degrees in Gwangju under mostly sunny skies.The heat wave is expected to peak in the western region, with daytime highs reaching 36 degrees in Seoul and Gwangju, and 37 degrees in Daejeon.