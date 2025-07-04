Gangwon·Chuncheon 2025 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival Kicks Off

Photo : YONHAP News

The Gangwon·Chuncheon 2025 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival kicked off Tuesday afternoon with an official welcoming ceremony at Chuncheon's Songam Sports Town Air Dome.Around one-thousand people attended the event, including World Taekwondo(WT) President Choue Chung-won, Asian Taekwondo Union(ATU) President Lee Kyu-seok, and Korea Taekwondo Association(KTA) President Yang Jin-bang.In his opening remarks, WT President Choue said Taekwondo is not simply a sport, but a common language that contains the values of respect, restraint and harmony, anticipating a festival of sharing such values beyond competition, borders and cultural difference.Some three-thousand-500 athletes from 45 countries will participate in various events until Sunday, including WT World Cup Team Championships, KTA Dynamic Taekwondo, WT Demonstration and Breaking Championships and World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge.The 2025 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships will follow the cultural festival starting July 15, where some two-thousand athletes from 45 countries will compete in the kyorugi and poomsae categories.