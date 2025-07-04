Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Jumps Nearly 2% as US Extends Trade Talks to August

Written: 2025-07-08 18:45:03Updated: 2025-07-08 18:45:19

KOSPI Jumps Nearly 2% as US Extends Trade Talks to August

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for a second straight session Tuesday as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s letters to trade partners that extended the deadline for tariff talks into August.

The KOSPI rose 55-point-48 points, or one-point-81 percent, to close at three thousand-114-point-95.
 
U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter confirming 25 percent tariffs on South Korean goods starting August 1 sparked concern among investors but the letter also brushed off uncertainties over U.S. tariff policies, thus easing market uncertainty.

Financial and energy shares were among the biggest winners as Hana Financial Group jumped ten-point-27 percent, Woori Financial Group spiked eight-point-32 percent, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance rose five-point-11 percent, Korea Electric Power Corp. increased four-point-46 percent and Doosan Enerbility rose five-point-88 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ increased five-point-78 points, or zero-point-74 percent, to close at 784-point-24.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >