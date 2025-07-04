KOSPI Jumps Nearly 2% as US Extends Trade Talks to August

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for a second straight session Tuesday as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s letters to trade partners that extended the deadline for tariff talks into August.The KOSPI rose 55-point-48 points, or one-point-81 percent, to close at three thousand-114-point-95.U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter confirming 25 percent tariffs on South Korean goods starting August 1 sparked concern among investors but the letter also brushed off uncertainties over U.S. tariff policies, thus easing market uncertainty.Financial and energy shares were among the biggest winners as Hana Financial Group jumped ten-point-27 percent, Woori Financial Group spiked eight-point-32 percent, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance rose five-point-11 percent, Korea Electric Power Corp. increased four-point-46 percent and Doosan Enerbility rose five-point-88 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ increased five-point-78 points, or zero-point-74 percent, to close at 784-point-24.