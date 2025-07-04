Special Team Raids Locations Linked to Alleged Election Nomination Meddling by Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee raided locations linked to allegations that she had intervened in the then-ruling People Power Party's(PPP) election nominations.Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki's team on Tuesday searched around ten locations, such as the office and residence of PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, and the home of former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun.At a press briefing, assistant counselor Oh Jung-hee said the investigators intend to analyze the obtained evidence, while summoning the involved parties for questioning.Rep. Yoon is suspected of involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the former first lady's alleged meddling to secure PPP candidacy for ex-Rep. Kim in the 2022 by-elections.The alleged interference is suspected to be in return for free polling conducted by power broker Myung Tae-kyun with the results in favor of Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential race.The former first lady is also accused of meddling in other PPP nominations ahead of the 2022 by-elections, as well as last year's general elections.