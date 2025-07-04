Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Power Demand Hits Record High amid Extreme Heat Wave

Written: 2025-07-08 19:02:52Updated: 2025-07-08 19:03:18

Power Demand Hits Record High amid Extreme Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

The government assured the public on Tuesday that the nation’s power supply remains stable as demand for energy soared to an all-time high amid a sweltering heat wave.
 
According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, maximum electricity demand rose to 93-point-four gigawatts(GW) on Monday, a record high for July. 
 
"Due to unprecedented heat, the electricity demand in early July is exceeding the expected range,” the ministry said, adding the government expects supply and demand will continue to remain stable as it maintains more than ten GW of reserves.
 
Considering that power reserves stood at around one GW during the September 2011 blackout, the current reserve is seen as being sufficient.
 
Second Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Ho-hyun visited the Shin Yangjae Substation, which supplies electricity to the Seoul metropolitan area, to inspect summer power supply preparedness measures and ensure all citizens can use electricity without issue.

The ministry said it has been providing energy vouchers to vulnerable groups since early this month and also completed a project to install air conditioners in 18-thousand low-income households and 500 social welfare facilities across the country.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >