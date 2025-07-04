Power Demand Hits Record High amid Extreme Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

The government assured the public on Tuesday that the nation’s power supply remains stable as demand for energy soared to an all-time high amid a sweltering heat wave.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, maximum electricity demand rose to 93-point-four gigawatts(GW) on Monday, a record high for July."Due to unprecedented heat, the electricity demand in early July is exceeding the expected range,” the ministry said, adding the government expects supply and demand will continue to remain stable as it maintains more than ten GW of reserves.Considering that power reserves stood at around one GW during the September 2011 blackout, the current reserve is seen as being sufficient.Second Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Ho-hyun visited the Shin Yangjae Substation, which supplies electricity to the Seoul metropolitan area, to inspect summer power supply preparedness measures and ensure all citizens can use electricity without issue.The ministry said it has been providing energy vouchers to vulnerable groups since early this month and also completed a project to install air conditioners in 18-thousand low-income households and 500 social welfare facilities across the country.