Presidential Officials Discuss US Tariff Measures, Countermeasures in Wake of Trump's Letter

South Korea’s presidential office convened an emergency meeting Tuesday to address the letter U.S. President Donald Trump sent regarding his plan to impose 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on Korean goods starting on August 1.The afternoon meeting focused on trade issues with the United States and reviewed the current status of tariff measures and countermeasures, according to the top office.Kim Yong-beom, chief of staff for policy, led the event, which was attended by key officials such as Yoon Chang-yul, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Ha Joon-kyung, senior secretary for economic growth, Oh Hyun-joo, the third deputy secretary of the National Security Office, and vice ministers handling finance, trade and foreign affairs, among others.Kim said since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration, every effort has been made to produce mutually beneficial results between the two countries through consultations between their trade ministers and security chiefs.However, he explained they did not have enough time to reach a final agreement.Kim told the officials they must step up trade negotiations with the U.S. before the tariffs kick in, while also prioritizing Korea's national interests.The presidential office said the Policy Office and the National Security Office will further discuss the matter when National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac returns from his trip to Washington, D.C.