Special Team Raids Police over Allegations surrounding Shaman with Alleged Ties to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee raided the National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency regarding allegations over a shaman known as Geon Jin, who is alleged to have close ties to Kim.In a notice to the press on Tuesday, special prosecutor Min Joong-ki's team said it is conducting the search and seizure of the police as part of the agency's cooperation in transferring related investigation files.The raid concerns allegations that the shaman, whose name is Jeon Seong-bae, helped cover up an overseas gambling probe into the Unification Church by handing over bribes from the church's former second-in-command to the former first lady.The special team also searched around ten locations, such as the office and residence of People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, and the home of former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun, regarding the former first lady's alleged meddling in the PPP's election nominations.