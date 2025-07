Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung pledged to increase state investment and support for the defense industry, to enable the country to become a global powerhouse in the sector.At an event marking the inaugural Defense Industry Day on Tuesday, Lee anticipated the sector to not only help strengthen national security, but to establish itself as one of the country's key industries in the future.The president stressed the need to bolster competitiveness of the domestic defense industry products in line with the rapidly changing security environment, calling for development of artificial intelligence or unmanned robot-based weapons systems.Lee called to establish an industrial ecosystem in which many more companies are invited to participate.He then promised best efforts toward achieving security cooperation with other countries to create more opportunities for the domestic industry.