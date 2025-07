Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has launched a task force to respond to prosecutorial misconduct and push reform efforts.Speaking at the launch ceremony for the task force on Monday, Kim Byung-ki, acting chairman and floor leader of the Democratic Party, promised to conduct a full investigation to solve the problem of political interference by the prosecution and also make necessary changes.He demanded an apology from the prosecution for carrying out what he called “planned, manipulated, and targeted investigations."The task force is an in-party organization that will investigate prosecution cases deemed to have problems.President Lee Jae-myung said last week that the framework of prosecution reform may be completed by the Chuseok holiday in October.