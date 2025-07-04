Minister Seeks Bilateral Manufacturing Cooperation to Mitigate US Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who is currently visiting the United States, sought bilateral cooperation aimed at mitigating Washington's reciprocal tariffs during talks with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.According to Seoul's trade ministry on Tuesday, Yeo highlighted that South Korea would be the best partner in rebuilding America's manufacturing sector, mentioning its capabilities in cutting-edge industries, manufacturing and the two sides' industrial supply chains.The minister stressed lifting or easing the Trump administration's tariffs on South Korean automobile and steel imports is essential for implementing the proposed manufacturing partnership and that such measures must be included in the final agreement.The minister vowed to make every effort to foster cooperation and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome before the 25-percent reciprocal tariffs against South Korea take effect on August 1.Yeo and Lutnick are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday, local time.