Presidential Office: Avoided Worst-Case Scenario over US Tariffs

The presidential office concluded the administration avoided the worst-case scenario regarding the U.S. tariffs, after receiving a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump indicating his plans to impose 25-percent reciprocal tariffs starting August 1.At a press briefing on Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Seoul values the additional time secured for negotiations until August 1.The spokesperson said National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac is also visiting the U.S. for high-level talks, with the aim to secure results that are more favorable to the country.When asked about a possible summit between the leaders from the two countries before the negotiation deadline, Kang said the administration will continue efforts to swiftly resolve the tariff uncertainties and utilize various diplomatic channels to advance Seoul’s best interests.The spokesperson asked for understanding regarding the difficulty of disclosing further details about a potential summit, as consultations between the two sides are still ongoing.