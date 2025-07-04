Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Presidential Office: Avoided Worst-Case Scenario over US Tariffs

Written: 2025-07-08 19:40:53Updated: 2025-07-08 19:41:24

Presidential Office: Avoided Worst-Case Scenario over US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office concluded the administration avoided the worst-case scenario regarding the U.S. tariffs, after receiving a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump indicating his plans to impose 25-percent reciprocal tariffs starting August 1.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Seoul values the additional time secured for negotiations until August 1.

The spokesperson said National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac is also visiting the U.S. for high-level talks, with the aim to secure results that are more favorable to the country.

When asked about a possible summit between the leaders from the two countries before the negotiation deadline, Kang said the administration will continue efforts to swiftly resolve the tariff uncertainties and utilize various diplomatic channels to advance Seoul’s best interests.
 
The spokesperson asked for understanding regarding the difficulty of disclosing further details about a potential summit, as consultations between the two sides are still ongoing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >