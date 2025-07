Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will review a request for a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday afternoon.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold a hearing at 2:15 p.m. to consider the warrant request filed by a special counsel team probing the December 3 martial law case.Yoon faces multiple charges, including abuse of power, obstruction of the exercise of rights, falsification of public documents, and obstruction of special public duty.The hearing comes about four months after a court canceled a previous detention order related to the same case.After the hearing, Yoon is expected to await the court's decision at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.Police plan to deploy around two-thousand police officers and some 350 pieces of equipment, including safety fences, around the court until the decision is announced.