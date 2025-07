Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has appointed the heads of its innovation committee and the election management committee for the upcoming national convention.Song Eon-seog, floor leader and chair of the party’s emergency steering committee, announced at a press briefing on Wednesday that Yoon Hee-suk, chair of the Yeouido Institute, has been named head of the innovation committee.Hwang Woo-yeo, former head of the party’s emergency committee, was named the chair of the election management committee for the upcoming convention.Song said that he believes Yoon, an economist representing the moderate conservative bloc, will successfully lead the party’s reform efforts.The floor leader stressed that innovation cannot be halted or abandoned, adding that the current conflicts and confusion the party is experiencing will eventually be viewed as part of the broader reform process.