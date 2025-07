Photo : YONHAP News

Police are ramping up security around the Seoul Detention Center on Wednesday as a court is set to hold a hearing to decide whether to grant a new detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s security division said on Wednesday that it deployed a riot police unit of about 60 officers to the detention center in Gyeonggi Province at 9 a.m.The police added that the number of units at the center will be increased to six by 1 p.m., ahead of the hearing set for 2:15 p.m. at the Seoul Central District Court.Police plan to deploy up to ten units at the detention center, though the actual number of officers may change depending on the situation.As Yoon is expected to wait for the court’s decision at the detention center, the police decided to mobilize all available personnel to prevent clashes between Yoon’s supporters and opponents.