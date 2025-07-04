South Korea Repatriates Six North Koreans via East Sea Border

The government repatriated six North Korean nationals across the maritime border in the East Sea on Wednesday, months after they were rescued in South Korean waters.The Unification Ministry said a boat carrying the six individuals crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, at around 9 a.m., and reached North Korean patrol boats at the designated handover point by 9:24 a.m.Two of the North Koreans had been rescued after drifting in the Yellow Sea on March 7, and the other four were rescued in the East Sea on May 27.All six reportedly expressed a strong desire to return to North Korea from the early stages of the investigation by South Korean authorities.A ministry official said that, from a humanitarian standpoint, the ministry worked closely with relevant agencies to ensure the safe and swift return of the North Koreans, adding that their intent to repatriate was confirmed multiple times during the process.