Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold confirmation hearings next week for the nominees for finance minister and chief of the National Tax Service.The Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee held a plenary session on Wednesday and adopted a plan for the hearings.The hearing for finance minister nominee Koo Yun-cheol is scheduled for next Thursday, while the hearing for National Tax Service chief nominee Lim Kwang-hyun will be held next Tuesday.Koo, a former top budget planner at the finance ministry, later served as deputy finance minister and as minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination under the Moon Jae-in administration.Lim, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party, is a specialist in tax evasion investigations, having served six consecutive terms as director of the tax agency’s investigation bureau.