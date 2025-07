Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case has begun questioning Hong Jang-won, the former deputy director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS).The team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, revealed the development in a press notice on Wednesday.The probe team reportedly summoned Hong as a witness to shed light on the circumstances after Yoon declared martial law on December 3.Hong has testified that Yoon called him on the night of the declaration and issued an order to arrest politicians and other figures.Meanwhile, the special counsel team plans to attend a court hearing at 2:15 p.m., which will review the team’s request for a warrant to detain Yoon.