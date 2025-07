Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign investors purchased more than five billion U.S. dollars’ worth of South Korean stocks and bonds last month.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the net inflow of foreign investment into stocks and bonds in June stood at five-point-08 billion dollars, equivalent to approximately six-point-86 trillion won based on late-June exchange rates.Of the total, two-point-81 billion dollars went into bonds and two-point-27 billion dollars into stocks.The amount, however, is about four-point-two billion dollars down from May, when inflows hit a two-year high of nine-point-29 billion dollars.