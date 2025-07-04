Heat Wave Alerts Issued Across Most of Nation After Seoul's Record July High

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul recorded its hottest July day in 118 years on Tuesday, as heat wave alerts remained in effect across most of the country on Wednesday, except for areas along the east coast.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the daytime high in the capital on Tuesday reached 37-point-eight degrees Celsius, while the city of Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggi Province hit 40-point-two degrees.The persistent heat and resulting atmospheric instability also triggered sudden showers during the evening rush hour in the capital region.Precipitation exceeding 60 millimeters per hour in southwestern Seoul prompted authorities to issue a heavy rain warning.For Wednesday, the weather agency forecast daytime highs exceeding 35 degrees in most parts of the country, including 37 degrees in Seoul and 38 degrees in Gwangmyeong.Showers are also in the forecast, with over 60 millimeters expected on the southernmost island of Jeju, and up to 30 millimeters in Incheon and the western coastal areas of Gyeonggi Province.