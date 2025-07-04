Household Loans Jump 6.5 Tln Won in June, Marking Largest Rise in 10 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Household loans extended by domestic banks rose by six-point-five trillion won, or around four-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, last month, the largest increase since last August, driven by a rise in housing transactions and surging home prices.According to data from the Financial Services Commission(FSC) on Wednesday, the rise in banks' outstanding household loans in June was the second largest on record after nine-point-eight trillion won posted in August 2024.Home-backed loans accounted for the bulk of the gain, rising by six-point-two trillion won, while other types of loans, including credit loans, increased by 300 billion won, slowing from the previous month's gain of 400 billion won.In the wake of the rising household debt tied to the housing market, the government capped mortgages at 600 million won for home purchases in the capital region, while prohibiting home-backed loans for multiple-homeowners.The FSC, however, forecast the increase in loans to continue for another one to two months, citing home sales that have already been completed and loan applications that have already been approved.