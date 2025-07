Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries raised its high water temperature crisis alert system on Wednesday as heat waves continued to grip the nation.The warning, which took effect at 9 a.m., came after the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute issued a high-temperature warning for the western and southern seas, as well as some coastal regions including Jeju Island.This comes just six days after a “caution” level alert was issued.Earlier in the day, water temperatures rose to 29 degrees Celsius in South Jeolla Province, 28-point-two degrees in South Chungcheong Province, and 28-point-five degrees in North Jeolla Province.The ministry said it plans to monitor sea and aquaculture conditions through an emergency response team, while the institute and local governments manage emerging situations and provide guidance to local fishermen.