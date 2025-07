Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating allegations regarding former first lady Kim Keon-hee is looking to revoke the passport of one of her aides, who is suspected of fleeing overseas in April.At a press briefing on Wednesday, assistant counselor Moon Hong-joo said the aide, surnamed Kim, has not returned since departing the country in April.Moon said the team verified that the aide had relocated both their office and family residence.The assistant counsel said investigators have launched an investigation amid suspicions of flight and destruction of evidence, pledging a stern response.The investigation involves allegations that the aide secured investments from corporations totaling 18 billion won, or around 13 million U.S. dollars, under suspicious circumstances.