Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has announced that Russia's top diplomat is set to visit the country later this week.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to make a three-day trip starting Friday, at the invitation of the North Korean foreign ministry.While the KCNA did not specify the purpose of the visit, Lavrov is expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, with discussions likely to focus on regime leader Kim Jong-un’s anticipated visit to Russia.Lavrov may also pay a courtesy call on Kim during the trip.Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Kim to visit Moscow during his trip to Pyongyang last month.