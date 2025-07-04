Gov't Orders Temporarily Halt to Public Construction Projects in Extreme Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Government and public works construction projects will be required to temporarily suspend work if the ongoing heat wave deters normal operations and workers felt it impossible to bear.The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said on Wednesday new related guidelines were being implemented to ensure the safety of workers, prevent heat-wave related accidents at public construction sites, and reduce the damages incurred by government and administrative agencies holding public construction contracts.Under the guidelines, the agency ordering construction work should provide appropriate guidance and supervision so that contractors comply with laws and other related measures.During a construction work suspension period, additional costs should be compensated by extending the project contract period and increasing the contract amount, while also dropping delay fees if stoppages are caused by heat waves.The ministry said the new guidelines are expected to improve working conditions.