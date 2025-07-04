Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Nears 4-Yr. High Despite Renewed Tariff Threats

Written: 2025-07-09 17:23:31Updated: 2025-07-09 17:36:40

KOSPI Nears 4-Yr. High Despite Renewed Tariff Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed at a near four-year high Wednesday, as investors shrugged off President Trump’s fresh tariff threats on copper, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

The KOSPI rose 18-point-79 points, or zero-point-six percent, to close at three thousand-133-point-74, the highest in three years and ten months.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled a 50-percent tariff on copper and warned of further duties on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. A day earlier he gave South Korea, Japan, and others until August 1 to strike trade deals or face higher tariffs as outlined in formal letters he sent.

Defense and financial stocks were some of the day’s biggest winners with Hanwha Aerospace rising four-point-29 percent, LIG Nex1 rocketing eight-point-59 percent, Mirae Asset Securities increasing six-point-76 percent and Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance rising three-point-35 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained six-point-12 points, or zero-point-78 percent, to close at 790-point-36.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >