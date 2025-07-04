Gov't Extends Fishing Limit of Pacific Bluefin Tuna as 1,300 Excess Set to be Discarded

Photo : YONHAP News

The government extended the regional fishing limit of Pacific bluefin tuna after one-thousand-300 excess fish caught in waters off Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province amid global warming are set to be discarded in line with international fishing quota.According to the oceans ministry on Wednesday, it allocated an additional 150 tons for North Gyeongsang and 280 tons for the nation's major tuna-fishing regions the previous day, out of South Korea's quota of one-thousand-219 tons.The one-thousand-300 bluefin tuna caught Tuesday, however, will be discarded and used as bait, as an official from the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives explained hat the fish were damaged with passing time.The ministry said it plans to closely monitor tuna fishing trends by region and be more flexible in assigning limits in the future.Classified as a highly migratory fish, the Pacific bluefin tuna are subject to a strict quota assigned to each country by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission(WCPFC), even within exclusive economic zones(EEZs).