Lee Bars KCC Chair from Cabinet Meetings due to Political Bias Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has barred the head of the nation's broadcasting watchdog from attending Cabinet meetings due to concerns over a state audit agency's conclusion that she had exhibited political bias.At a press briefing on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairperson Lee Jin-sook will be excluded from the list of Cabinet participation starting next week.The spokesperson then referred to the Board of Audit and Inspection's(BAI) recent decision that the KCC chair had made politically biased comments in violation of the State Public Officials Act that bans political activity by public officials.Appearing at a parliamentary committee session on Monday, Lee, when asked about contentious broadcasting bills aimed at restructuring the governance of the nation's public broadcasters, said the president had ordered the KCC to draw up its own restructuring plan.President Lee chastised the KCC chief during a Cabinet meeting the following day, stressing that the details of a closed-door discussion must not be distorted and used for one's personal political gain.Speaking to reporters following the announcement of her Cabinet exclusion, Lee expressed regret and noted that her term in office runs until next August, indicating she has no intent to resign despite such calls from the ruling camp.