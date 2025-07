Photo : YONHAP News

A whopping 90 percent of South Koreans consider the United States their country’s most important ally, whereas only 13 percent view it as the greatest threat, according to a study released Wednesday, local time, by the Pew Research Center.The poll, which surveyed 28-thousand-333 people in 25 nations around the world on their views of important allies and threatening countries, showed that Koreans' value the U.S. significantly more than respondents in other nations.However, South Koreans may have been surveyed before the concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes.When asked which country posed the greatest threat, 40 percent named North Korea and 33 percent said China.According to the U.S.-based think tank, 12 of the 24 non-U.S. countries surveyed considered the U.S. as the most important ally while it was also the most commonly cited threat in six countries.