40% of Disabled Seniors Live Alone, Face Social Isolation

Photo : YONHAP News

Four out of 10 people with disabilities aged 65 or older live alone with their level of social isolation nearly twice that of their non-disabled counterparts, according to new data released Wednesday.The Korea Development Institute for the Disabled analyzed the characteristics, welfare needs, social relations, and economic activities of disabled seniors using data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s 2023 survey of seniors.As of the end of last year, the number of registered disabled people aged 65 and over exceeded one-point-45 million, accounting for nearly 15 percent of the total senior population.Physical disabilities were the most common impediments at 46-point-six percent, followed by hearing impairments at 25-point-three percent, visual impairments at nine-point-seven percent and brain disorders at nine-point-five percent.More than 77 percent of elderly with disabilities were receiving help from others in their daily lives, and many were in a situation where they could not receive timely help when needed.As many of these people are socially isolated, dealing with old age and disabilities, an official from the institute said a careful policy approach is needed to support their livelihoods and ensure they don't fall through the cracks.