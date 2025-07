Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is back in custody after four months on charges related to his imposition of martial law in December.The Seoul Central District Court issued a fresh warrant to detain the former president around 2 a.m. Thursday, citing concerns that he could destroy evidence.The decision followed a hearing that started at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and lasted nearly seven hours.The special counsel team investigating the martial law case requested the warrant for Yoon on Sunday based on charges of abuse of authority, obstructing Cabinet members from exercising their rights, falsifying public documents, and special obstruction of public duty.Yoon is back in the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, four months after his release in March, when the same court canceled the previous detention warrant.