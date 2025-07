Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken back into custody after a court issued a detention warrant on Thursday over the December 3 martial law incident.The decision from the Seoul Central District Court comes 124 days after Yoon’s release on March 8, when the same court canceled an earlier detention warrant.After the warrant hearing, Yoon was sent to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, where he waited for the court’s decision in a waiting area.With the issuance of the warrant, Yoon is expected to be moved to the detention block and go through the same admission procedures as any other detainee.Yoon will first have his identity verified and be assigned an inmate number.He will then undergo a physical checkup, turn over his personal belongings, change into a detainee uniform, and be photographed for a mug shot.He is expected to be held alone in a cell measuring about ten square meters.