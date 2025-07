Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says he has proposed that South Korea and the United States hold a summit at an early date to facilitate mutually beneficial agreements on various pending issues.Wi announced the proposal on Wednesday in a press briefing at the presidential office, right after returning from his three-day visit to the U.S.During the trip, Wi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the White House national security adviser, to discuss security and trade issues.Wi said Rubio expressed support for his proposal, adding that a specific date for the summit was not discussed.The top security adviser said tariffs are a key issue between Seoul and Washington, so progress in tariff negotiations could facilitate a summit, but that other factors such as regional and security issues could also provide momentum for summit talks.