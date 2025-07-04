Top Military Officers of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Thursday

Photo : EPA / Yonhap News

The top military officers of South Korea and the United States will meet Thursday to discuss pending issues related to the bilateral alliance.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), JCS Chairman Kim Myung-soo is set to hold talks with his U.S. counterpart, Dan Caine, Thursday at the JCS headquarters in Seoul.Caine arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to attend the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense Meeting set for Friday, which brings together the JCS chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.It marks the first visit to the country by the U.S. JCS chief since Caine’s predecessor Charles Q. Brown visited Seoul in November 2023.Caine’s visit comes amid U.S. calls for its allies to increase defense spending and efforts to readjust the roles of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.Meanwhile, Kim is scheduled to hold a separate meeting on Thursday with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Yoshida.