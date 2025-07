Photo : YONHAP News

Park Jung-hun, former chief investigator of the Marine Corps, will return to his post after being fully cleared of insubordination charges.The Marine Corps announced on Thursday that Park will be reinstated as chief of its investigative unit effective Friday, after a special counsel team withdrew the appeal of his acquittal.Park was indicted on insubordination charges almost two years ago, after investigating a Marine corporal’s death and submitting the results to the police despite orders from his commander.He was acquitted, but military prosecutors appealed the ruling and the case was under review at the Seoul High Court.The special counsel team, which took over the case from the military prosecution last week, withdrew the appeal on Wednesday.