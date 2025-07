Photo : YONHAP News

The central bank has kept its key interest rate steady at two-point-five percent.After its Monetary Policy Board held a rate-setting meeting Thursday, the Bank of Korea(BOK) announced the decision to freeze its key lending rate.The BOK lowered the benchmark interest rate by zero-point-25 percentage point in October last year and again in November, followed by additional 25 basis point cuts in February and May this year.