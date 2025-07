Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team has raided the defense ministry and the presidential National Security Office in its investigation to determine whether the Yoon Suk Yeol government interfered in a 2023 inquest into the death of a Marine.The team, led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, sent its investigators to the ministry, the National Security Office, and the residences of those involved to secure evidence.Those targeted in the raid include former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and former presidential secretaries Lee Si-won and Lim Ki-hoon.The special counsel team is looking into allegations that Yoon vented his anger in a meeting after being briefed on the results of the military inquest into the Marine’s death.The team plans to secure materials related to a meeting that Yoon presided over on July 31, 2023, as well as documents concerning the defense ministry’s retrieval of case records from the police.