Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly hold a multidomain exercise called Freedom Edge in September.According to multiple military sources on Thursday, the three nations will reportedly agree to hold the joint exercise in September during the Trilateral Chiefs of Defense Meeting set for Friday in Seoul.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo will attend the meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts, Dan Caine and Yoshihide Yoshida.Freedom Edge is a combination of two existing exercises: Freedom Shield, an annual joint exercise conducted by South Korea and the United States, and Keen Edge, a joint exercise between the U.S. and Japan.The new exercise, which aims to strengthen trilateral security cooperation, was first conducted in June last year in open waters south of Jeju Island, with a second round in November.