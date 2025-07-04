Parties Give Mixed Response to Ex-President Yoon’s Detention after 4 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties gave a mixed reaction to former President Yoon Suk Yeol being placed back in detention over the December 3 martial law case after four months.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said Thursday that justice has prevailed, before calling for a thorough investigation and a heavy punishment for a “serious anti-state offender who destroyed the nation’s diplomacy, security and economy.”The DP also called on investigators to probe the “offense of aiding foreign aggression,” pledging to do all that it can to put an end to the insurrection, once and for all.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, expressed regret that a former president has been put behind bars again, issuing an apology to the public.While urging the authorities to proceed fairly with the investigation and trial in accordance with the law, PPP acting chief and floor leader Song Eon-seog condemned the special prosecutor investigations, saying they are a means of political retaliation by the ruling camp against the opposition.