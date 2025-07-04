Gov’t Forecasts Record Power Demand This Summer amid Unprecedented Heat

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Thursday assured the public it is maintaining stable power reserves amid expectations that energy demand will set a record this summer.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on Thursday that the nation’s electricity demand may peak as high as 97-point-eight gigawatts(GW) this season.More specifically, demand is expected to hover between 94-point-one and 97-point-eight GW throughout the second week of August on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.The highest demand on record was 97-point-one GW on August 20, 2024.However, figures for this month have already broken records due to above-average temperatures, with electricity demand hitting 95-point-seven GW on Tuesday this week, the second-highest July figure to be logged, and 93-point-four GW on Monday.Amid growing concerns, the ministry released its forecast and announced countermeasures, including thorough management of power reserves and emergency preparations in case electricity facilities are impacted by heavy rains, typhoons, or increased demand due to even more extreme heat waves.The ministry has also begun providing energy vouchers to low-income households and eased the brackets of the progressive electricity rate system for July and August to alleviate the cost burden.