Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has reported a record surge in heat-related illnesses this summer, with over one-thousand-200 cases reported by July 8, roughly two-and-a-half times the number observed in the same period last year.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday, this marks the fastest pace of increase since monitoring began in 2011.Eight people have died so far, and a record 238 emergency room visits took place on July 8 alone.Most of those affected got sick outdoors, particularly at workplaces and in fields, with people aged 50 and older making up the majority.Authorities are urging the public, especially older people and those who work outdoors, to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and manage indoor temperature and humidity levels during tropical nights.