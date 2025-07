Photo : YONHAP News

Sweltering conditions are forecast to persist across South Korea on Friday, with daytime highs expected to reach up to 36 degrees Celsius in Seoul.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows will range between 19 and 25 degrees, and tropical nights are likely to continue in many regions.While most of the country will see clear skies, Jeju Island and parts of the eastern coast may experience cloud cover and light rain, with up to 20 millimeters expected.The KMA also warned of potential thunderstorms and high waves in southern seas, urging caution for maritime activities.Fine dust levels are forecast to remain low nationwide thanks to favorable atmospheric conditions.