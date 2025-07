Photo : KBS News

The government has warned that there may be an increase in scams such as smishing and fake emails as it prepares to roll out livelihood recovery consumption coupons for all citizens starting July 21.Fraudulent text messages sent under the guise of applications or payment for the consumption coupons are expected, the government said Thursday, stressing that strange messages with internet links to coupon information should not be trusted.Clicking on such links can lead to smishing fraud through malicious apps.The government and financial institutions made clear they will not send any text messages that include internet address shortcuts or post any such links on social media, and they urged people to take a close look before clicking or sending anything.The consumption coupon application process starts in 10 days, with a second application period to open September 22.