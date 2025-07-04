Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Jumps for 4th Session on Chip Surge, Market Cap Hits Record

Written: 2025-07-10 17:16:19Updated: 2025-07-10 19:24:47

KOSPI Jumps for 4th Session on Chip Surge, Market Cap Hits Record

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the fourth straight day, Thursday, boosted by Nvidia’s overnight surge that lifted semiconductor shares, pushing the market capitalization to a record level.

The KOSPI rose 49-point-49 points, or one-point-58 percent, to close at three-thousand-183-point-23, the highest since September 7, 2021.

The market cap of South Korean stocks listed on the benchmark KOSPI as well as the KOSDAQ and KONEX surpassed a combined three quadrillion won, or around two-point-two trillion U.S. dollars for the first time in history.

Fueled by Nvidia’s record-breaking four trillion valuation, becoming the world's first company to hit that mark and pushing the NASDAQ to an all-time high, foreign and institutional investors drove Korea’s stock rally, buying up a net 445-point-eight billion won and 41-point-six billion won worth, respectively.

In Seoul, semiconductor and internet shares led the way with SK hynix, an important supplier to Nvidia, surging five-point-69 percent, Samsung Electronics rising zero-point-99 percent, Naver increasing two-point-17 percent and its rival Kakao rising zero-point-50 percent.

The KOSDAQ index gained seven-point-34 points, or zero-point-93 percent, to close at 797-point-70.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >