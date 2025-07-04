KOSPI Jumps for 4th Session on Chip Surge, Market Cap Hits Record

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the fourth straight day, Thursday, boosted by Nvidia’s overnight surge that lifted semiconductor shares, pushing the market capitalization to a record level.The KOSPI rose 49-point-49 points, or one-point-58 percent, to close at three-thousand-183-point-23, the highest since September 7, 2021.The market cap of South Korean stocks listed on the benchmark KOSPI as well as the KOSDAQ and KONEX surpassed a combined three quadrillion won, or around two-point-two trillion U.S. dollars for the first time in history.Fueled by Nvidia’s record-breaking four trillion valuation, becoming the world's first company to hit that mark and pushing the NASDAQ to an all-time high, foreign and institutional investors drove Korea’s stock rally, buying up a net 445-point-eight billion won and 41-point-six billion won worth, respectively.In Seoul, semiconductor and internet shares led the way with SK hynix, an important supplier to Nvidia, surging five-point-69 percent, Samsung Electronics rising zero-point-99 percent, Naver increasing two-point-17 percent and its rival Kakao rising zero-point-50 percent.The KOSDAQ index gained seven-point-34 points, or zero-point-93 percent, to close at 797-point-70.