Poll: Lee’s Approval Rating Jumps to 65%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating stands at 65 percent, a three percentage point jump from two weeks earlier.According to the National Barometer Survey of one-thousand-three adults nationwide conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research between Monday and Wednesday, 65 percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job as president, while 23 percent were dissatisfied.Since the previous survey, conducted between June 23 and 25, the president’s approval rating rose three percentage points, while the proportion of respondents who expressed disapproval increased two percentage points.When asked to evaluate how the Lee administration is handling state affairs, 64 percent said it is moving in the right direction while 26 percent said it is not.Among those who described themselves as centrists, 66 percent said the administration is moving in the right direction in state affairs.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.