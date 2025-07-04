Menu Content

Lee Orders Prompt Inspection of Cooling Centers Nationwide

Written: 2025-07-10 18:49:06Updated: 2025-07-10 19:00:23

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung ordered prompt check up on cooling centers nationwide that are operated by local governments amid the record-breaking heat wave.

Presiding a meeting with presidential aides on Thursday, Lee called to verify the current number of the cooling centers and to thoroughly inspect how they are being managed.

According to senior presidential secretary for public relations Lee Kyu-youn, the president was briefed on a comprehensive plan to enhance safety at industrial sites, after which he ordered a drastic increase in the number of labor supervisors for unannounced crackdowns.

He also ordered to bolster local governments' authority to crack down on industrial sites at high risk for safety accidents.

Separately, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said during a meeting with officials that it is the government's duty to prevent the heat wave from becoming a matter of imbalance between those with and without access to cooling facilities.
