PPP's Innovation Panel Proposes Party Vote on Including Martial Law Apology in Party Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) innovation panel will have party members vote on whether to include a public apology regarding the December 3 martial law and consequential presidential impeachment in the party constitution and regulation.The panel approved the measure during Thursday's inaugural session led by committee chair Yun Hee-suk, who said the first step toward becoming a members-centered party would be to break off from the past by stipulating what the party did wrong in the past and how to address it.The proposed apology would contain an admission of responsibility for failing to stop former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee's power abuse, which ultimately resulted in Yoon's short-lived martial law move and expresses remorse and offers an apology for falling short of public expectation ahead of Yoon's impeachment.It also apologizes about being idle in preparing a vision and enhancing its policy capabilities amid an internal strife, while being helpless against the majority party's tyranny in parliament.The innovation panel will also push to stipulate in the party constitution and regulation adoption of a system where party members can vote to expel elected and public officials, as well as a bottom-up nomination system for proportional representation seats.The panel plans to conduct the vote for two days from Monday.