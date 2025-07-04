Pres. Office to Push for Special Law on Industrial Zones Entirely Powered by Renewable Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office announced a push to enact a special law on creating national industrial complexes entirely powered by renewable energy sources.The top office's Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom said such a plan briefed to President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday includes a vision to require companies at the industrial zones to only operate on renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power.The policy chief said the zones are intended to alleviate the electricity demand imbalance of consumption being concentrated in the capital area, while the southwestern region possesses the potential for renewable energy sources.The president, who had made the pledge during his election, ordered his aides after the briefing to look into making such industrial sites in principle "regulation-free" zones and offering an unprecedented discount on the companies' electricity fees.A task force comprising the energy, finance and land ministries will launch to handle enactment of the law and formation of the industrial zones as top priority tasks.