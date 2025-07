Photo : YONHAP News

Some 16 artists and producers affiliated with K-pop powerhouse Hybe newly have voting rights at the Grammy Awards, starting from the 68th ceremony set to be held on February 1, 2026.According to Hybe on Thursday, the U.S. National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences(NARAS) invited 16 of the agency's artists and producers as voting members, including ZICO, and SEVENTEEN members WOOZI and VERNON.Established in 1957, the Academy is an organization that represents artists, songwriters and producers in the music industry that has been hosting the annual Grammy Awards since 1959.The new members will be able to cast their vote for the Grammys starting next year, and express their opinions while participating in members-only events.Currently, nine people affiliated with Hybe have right to vote, including Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and the seven members of BTS.